[…] Electric Bus Fire in Connecticut Exposes Even More Problems with Electric Vehicles […]

NOTE: This is an article about EV fires. However, it should be noted that the current data shows that cars powered by hybrid and internalcombustion engines are far more likely to catch fire than EVs, but that EV fires are harder to put out once they get started.

Have you ever seen a lithium-ion batter catch fire and turn into a roaring cauldron of fire similar to the sort of fire that allegedly killed two teens after a Tesla crash a few years ago?

​If not, I’m sure you checked out the image above of a bus with one such battery that caught fire. This image was released by the Hamden Fire Department in Connecticut after the fire on July 23.

The fire department made this comment on the photo, “Crews responded to an electric bus fire in the parking lot of the CT Transit Bus Depot on State Street this morning. Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites. Exposures were protected at the scene. Two CT Transit workers were transported as a precaution from exposure to the smoke and one firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion. The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

The image of the flaming bus spewing thick, toxic smoke outranged many on Twitter, with some posting sarcastic comment after seeing the image of a supposedly environmentally friendly bus spewing toxic smoke from a blaze that was almost impossible to extinguish.

Here are some of those postings collected by The Blaze:

“Looks very environmentally friendly,” one user quipped.

“Happy Earth Day bitches,” another commenter declared.

“So, this is the climate change they want,” another user wondered.

“That seems to be a pretty high carbon footprint right about now…” another commenter said.

“I wonder what that smoke has in it? Evaluate 6 city blocks…” another user noted.

“THAT’s gotta be good for the atmosphere,” another commenter reasoned.

“So, GREEN!” another user joked.

​According to NBC Connecticut, who reported on the bus blaze, the fire department had to let the bus burn itself out, spewing that smoke all the while, because the fire was so hot that the batter fires are nearly impossible to extinguish.

According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries are difficult to extinguish and sometimes they have to let it burn itself out.

​WTNH reported much the same, although according to the Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Naples, the firefighters were eventually able to put the fire out by using copious amounts of water.

​Regardless, however nice they seem to be, people obsessed with the “current thing,” like some of our city governments, shouldn’t be sending around buses that create nearly impossible to extinguish blazes if they catch on fire during daily operations. Then again, the government is never known for making the best decisions.

In an update today, July 29, Reuters reported, that The National Transportation Safet Board (NTSB) said it will investigate a fire that destroyed a CT Transit New Flyer XE40 battery electric bus in Hamden, Connecticut, on July 23.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contributions in this article.

