Elections Expert Seth Keshel Releases National Fraud Numbers: Finds 8.1 Million Excess Votes in US Election

Retired Army Intelligence Captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers this past weekend.

Seth Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states compared to the estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends to come up with his estimated evaluation of voter fraud in each state.

According to the expert, Trump won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota. Yikes, what have we here folks?

Keshel also believes that cyber-flipping may have occurred and affected the results in New Mexico, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

According to his investigation, there were conservatively 8, 144,000 excess Joe Biden Votes recorded in the 2020 elections.

Here is Seth Keshel’s post from this morning.

Here is a tale of the tape for Excess Biden Votes based on trend analysis in the modern political era, considering population growth/decline, recent voter history, and registration information, including registration by party. My estimates are always lenient, and do not account for cyber flipping of votes. Trump won: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA, MN Likely/Possible Trump if cyber flipping occurring: NM, VA, CO, NJ, NH Closer than you thought: WA, OR, RI, CT, HI

