Election Fraud Whistleblower Tina Peters has Bond Punitively Revoked for Attending Patriot Rally

A day after attending a True the Vote event meant to highlight election fraud in Nevada with the likes of Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne, and Jovan Pullitzer…Tina Peters, the whistleblower on election fraud in Mesa County, Colorado had her bond revoked by radical leftist DA Dan Rubenstein. I know, because I was there when she got the call. Peters actions would lead to the discovery that at least 29,000 election records had been deleted at the direction of Soros bought-and-controlled Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. A subsequent forensic audit also revealed numerous system issues that would allow any computer in the world to connect to the voting system to hack it, something Dominion has denied but has been proven ostensibly true multiple times. In Colorado, there was a lot of hard evidence that vote counts were changed and manipulated during early voting. So what did the authorities in the state do when confronted with evidence that they might be holding their offices fraudulently? They went after the whistleblower and her team for outing them instead. Tina Peters is facing felony charges for “misconduct” and “tampering with election equipment” just for simply looking into the fraud. Her assistant is currently in jail, and with this punitive revocation of her bond, Peters might find her herself not too far behind. According to the DA, Peters broke the terms of her bond by traveling out of state without permission…not that she didn’t ask for permission, because she absolutely did. They’re claiming the terms of the bond had arbitrarily “changed” and became more “formal” once she was no longer a political candidate for office. If it seems petty, it’s because it is. Peters ran a huge grassroots campaign to replace Griswold as Secretary of State, but “lost” to a less popular candidate in primary that was backed by no other than Mark Zuckerberg. (Nevada just faced a similar situation when it’s popular grassroots candidate Joey Gilbert “lost” the primary, to the same corrupt Sheriff Joe “No Show” Lombardo that covered up the Las Vegas shooting and couldn’t appear in public without getting booed. You can watch the full length documentary I did on Lombardo’s cover up here: https://youtu.be/GidVHyh2-Ek As to why Soros and Zuckerberg aren’t facing charges for election tampering across the nation…well, that’s just one of the perks you get when you buy and control all the top level politicians including Attorney Generals.

Apparently in Biden’s America, one political side is allowed to scream “Russia Russia Russia” for years over what turned out to be purposely manufactured fake intel….while the other cannot so much as question a suspicious election without being vilified as a “domestic terrorist” by the same people being accused of cheating in the first place. Everyone sees it, everyone knows these people are lying their asses off, but it’s this punitive persecution of honest Americans seeking truth, that pushes what this country’s become into full blown tyranny.

