Election Anomalies in Nevada Raise Suspicions GOP Rigged Primary for Pro-Establishment Candidates

Primary midterm elections occurred Tuesday June 14th in Nevada, but much like the heavily contested 2020 election…they haven’t quite finished “counting” them yet. It’s been 2 days without a final tally and updating numbers on multiple sites have mostly stalled or stopped. The Clark County government website actually went down completely, at least from what I can tell from the one part of it I can read in English…

Home to Las Vegas, Clark County is the most populous in the state by far and it has some serious explaining to do with the “results” that have already start to come out. Noticeably unpopular candidates that the GOP was weirdly pushing forward much against the will of the people, somehow magically “beat” the more well liked, anti-establishment grassroot candidates that were very noticeably and visibly favored. One candidate that didn’t even actively campaign in AD8 “won” over their more proactive, America First opponent Claudia Kintigh. Stan Hyt who was also heavily favored as a constitutional Sheriff, lost to McMahill who was forced to face the embarrassing scandal where he failed a polygraph when a female officer witnessed him asking to see a prostitute’s vagina and then made them eat a crack rock. I wish I were kidding, honestly. Perhaps the most shocking “win” of all was Sheriff Lombardo for Governor who is so hated for pushing forced vaccinations on his men, pushing red flag laws and gun restrictions, and for poorly covering up the Las Vegas shooting here that he literally cannot publicly announce his appearances anywhere without getting booed, heckled, or ran off.

His campaign was even funded by a Democrat PAC if that’s not telling enough.

You can watch the full length documentary I made all about how he lied his face off to the public and his evidence about what really happened here: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e0e6c1d5672471accce7df

Somehow the guy known as Joe “No Show” Lombardo “beat” the overwhelmingly popular Joey Gilbert, that had been suing to open schools, end mask mandates, lead rallies, and filled halls across the state for 2 years leading up to the election. Now you could try to say “well, maybe it was the Democrats rigging it so they would only face the weakest candidates in the fall.” But I have to remind you…these were the same unlikable, weak candidates the GOP was pushing that the Republican voters didn’t want themselves. The head of the Nevada GOP Michael McDonald actually tried to do a straw poll at the state convention for members to endorse…except Lombardo was the only name he decided to put on the ballot. After members heavily protested the optional illusion, all the candidates’ names were then added to the list and Joey Gilbert ended up winning in a landslide.

Even the much hated head of the school board won her seat, despite 2 years of parents taking over their meetings and chewing them out over mandates, and Nevada dismally ranking 49/50 for education. Violent incidents in schools increased dramatically in the last year, with shootings, stabbings, a sexual assault and strangling of a teacher, rising teen suicides, and even a parent that ran students over with their car, People voted for more of that, really? The same can be said of the county commissioner races where Tick Segerblum a self admitted socialist “won” his seat despite being blasted by the public during meetings for pushing mandates he didn’t follow himself, and even admitted on video that he doesn’t care what the voters want he’s going to do what he wants anyway. He’s also the same guy currently being sued by Lt Governor candidate Mack Miller for libel and slander over an incident where the security at a Commissioner’s meeting shoved me into him and then proceeded to assault him. Don’t tell me something isn’t wrong with our elections here.

Now, this isn’t the same ol’ story about one political party accusing the other of cheating…this is Republicans accusing the GOP of cheating their own voters by putting in the weakest candidates to either lose on purpose to the Dems in the fall, or install politicians they know they know they can control later to toe the establishment party line. There was a huge grassroots movement across the state of America First candidates that quite honestly, would have wrecked state’s entire corrupt status quo system. I’m actually the Libertarian candidate for AD35 here….and I already foresee that despite the YEARS I’ve spent as a constitutional activist fighting for people’s rights, researching and writing articles about Nevada corruption, yelling at politicians to do their jobs, protesting mandates and lockdowns, taking over school boards and Commissioner meetings…that the establishment will never allow me a win in the state. I’m currently running against a RINO and former Democrat in the fall that despite being completely politically inactive in-between multiple campaigns…is also mysteriously being well funded by big businesses eager to carve up the public land in my district for themselves.

If you’re not familiar with the legendary corruption of Nevada, let me explain just how bad it is here: Our attorney general Aaron Ford is a soft on crime, radical leftist that’s been arrested 4 times including breaking into his ex’s house…you think he cares about fraud? How do you think a criminal like that even wins the seat of lead prosecutor in the State? Our Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is the same RINO that cemented all the ways election fraud occurs here in…she’s about to term out, so why would she care what anyone has to say about fraud? Nevadans aren’t supposed to think it’s “weird” that in the last minute “blue wave” that occured during the last midterms that Cegavske somehow magically won her “Republican” seat? The “blue wave” just “skipped” her? Our Governor Steve Sisolak who even had OSHA shut down events we held trying to get signatures to recall him…is actually in charge of appointing the board that oversees the voting machines. Yea, you read that right. The Dominion voting machines that everyone including major news channels were worried about how easy they were to rig (well, up until 2020 anyway when they got the ridiculous result they wanted) are “certified” by a board of people the Governor appoints himself. How the hell is that legal? (It’s not, and they can’t prove they even certified them correctly in 2020 so that whole election really was void based on that alone.)

You know what though, I think these midterms are going to turn out to be a corruption gold mine. This isn’t Republicans vs. Dems again this time, this is the Republican claiming their own party cheated them. Last I checked, Republicans are supposed to be the party of election integrity, transparency, and accountability, right? So naturally the Republicans that just won races in Clark County should have no issue with a forensic audit of the GOP primaries to show transparency, right? In fact, you could even say that any Republican that isn’t willing to use their win to as a chance to push for an audit in Clark County after all the talk about wanting “election integrity” …is because they were in on it the whole time along.

I spent half a year going over, researching, and reporting on what appears to be a multi-level system of voter fraud in Nevada. I already know what they’re going to find here, and it’s exactly why I know a full forensic audit will probably shock the nation. We’re supposed to be watching their work during the election the whole time anyway, but once again Clark County poll watchers were prohibited by Joe Gloria from properly viewing or sometimes not even allowed to be present at all. Many people were also sent a non-partisan ballot instead of the Republican primary, one due to a self-admitted “DMV glitch” which automatically signs everyone up to vote as non-partisan…even if they’re illegal, and often changes legitimate voter’s party without the person knowing it when they go to renew their license.

If you want to know why Nevada wasn’t part of the 2000 Mules documentary, it’s because corrupt officials legalized ballot harvesting in 2020 because of “covid” and never changed it back, even though the practice is prohibited by our own state constitution because it destroys the required chain of custody for a valid election. That doesn’t even include the fact the mail in ballots themselves are illegal as everyone’s name, party affiliation, precinct number, and voter information are on the envelope for all to see…an envelope that once the ballot is removed from to count becomes completely untraceable and unaccountable. They’re literally holding unconstitutional elections that can’t be audited or checked, that’s why when thousands of people legally petitioned for an audit of the 2020 election, corrupt officials simply said “no” even though the Nevada state constitution requires it if citizens ask. These are not valid elections that are being held here, and when the people in charge of investigating election fraud are the same people being accused of committing it…we have no accountability or way to even remedy it. If Nevada wants to stop itself from turning into another California2.9 Banana Republic…then we’re going to have to get real LOUD about this. Every Republican that just won in Clark County best stand by their words and start asking for a primary election audit…because the ones that don’t are going to look guilty as hell.

Audit the damn vote, already. #AuditTheDamnVote

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...