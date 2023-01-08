Eerie ‘Scream’ Picked up by Police Bodycam Night of Idaho Murders [DETAILS AND VIDEOS INSIDE]

An eerie situation as the bodycam of a police officer picked up a high pitched sound that could have been a scream on the night of the deadly slashing of four University of Idaho college students who were slaughtered and murdered in their beds.

The sound was recorded at 3:12 am on Nov. 13, by a Moscow, Idaho cop responding to an incident unrelated to the murders but also near the university campus, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The sound was heard around the time the students were killed, and while some think it was a scream, others speculated that it could also be a squeal of car tires pulling away.

So far, the police have not made any statements on whether the scream or noise heard on the bodycam was related to the horrendous murders.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally murdered and stabbed to death in the three-story home in the college town. The four were members of the university’s Greek system and all were friends. Two students on the first floor were left unscathed.

The newly released video footage, of a police stop involving students suspected of underage drinking, had been flagged by internet sleuths working on trying to solve the murders.

Several people can also be seen moving quickly past police on Taylor Avenue in the background of the video, just two houses down from the scene of the crime.

It occurred just minutes before police said the students were killed.

On December 8, a neighbor of the four slain students also reported hearing a scream on the night of the murders.

Inan Harsh, 30, who lives in an apartment building next to the off-campus home, said he returned from his job as a cool around 1:30 a.m. and later heard someone yell, he told the Idaho Statements.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Harsh told the paper. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound.”

Watch the eerie video below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



