Early Polling Data Shows Governors Races Being Dominated by Republicans in 2022 Midterms

According to Politico, voters in 36 of 50 states will head to the polls this year to elect governors. And, according to quarterly polling data released last week, all but one of the ten most popular governors are Republican.​

The top spot went to Republican Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts with an approval rating of 74%, Morning Consult reported. The state officeholder maintained his ranking and rating from the polling firm’s last go-round of results. Vermont’s Republican Governor Phil Scott followed closely, with a 73% approval rating from voters in his state. Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky was the only Democrat to place among America’s top ten and is expected to face a tough reelection battle next fall, Morning Consult confirmed.

NEW: Most Americans still like their governors — only 8 have less than 50% approval ratings.



Our latest quarterly ranking: https://t.co/6QGN1lcRRf pic.twitter.com/BiSBqPB5eb — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) October 11, 2022

With less than a month before Michigan’s gubernatorial elections, Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer enjoyed abump in approval ratings, but only leads Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by 6 percentage points, new polling data shows.

Voters criticized Whitmer for strict lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a huge decline in approval ratings, the Daily Caller reported. Republican Governors Brian Kemp (GA) and Ron DeSantis (FL) also enjoyed high ratings from voters ahead of next month’s election as both seek to maintain their seats.

The least popular governors both have terms ending in early 2023, with each state hosting competitive, open-seat elections next month. Morning Consult noted. More than half of Oregon voters disapprove of Democratic Governor Kate Brown’s job performance ahead of November’s open seat election, accord to poll results.

The governor managed a meager 40% approval rating from constituents. Republican Governor Doug Ducey (AZ) fared just slightly better with 42% approval from voters, polls showed.

We appreciate our friends at Daily Caller for their contributions in this article.

