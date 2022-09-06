E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Wendy’s Romaine Lettuce Spreads to 6 States: 43 Hospitalized

An E-Coli outbreak has now spread to at least 6 states according to State Health Officials and the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has issued an urgent health warning due to a rapidly spreading E. Coli outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 97 in just two weeks, as the outbreak quickly moved to two additional states of Kentucky and New York. The other states originally effected were Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

Of the 97 cases, 43 people have been hospitalized and 10 more have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious complication that can lea to kidney failure, Fox News reported.

There have been no reports of any deaths during the outbreak according to the CDC.

More than half of the confirmed cases were reported in Michigan.

Indiana 11

Kentucky 1

Michigan 58

New York 1

Ohio 24

Pennsylvania 2

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to CDC. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.”

“A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick,” CDC wrote on its website.

“Based on this information, Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads. Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses. Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation,” the agency added.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak,” CDC said.

Wendy’s previously said it is helping authorities with their investigation.

“We are fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation of the regional E. coli outbreak reported in certain midwestern states,” Wendy’s announced.

“While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region. The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action. As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality,” the statement concluded.

