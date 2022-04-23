DYNASTY: CURRENTLY ONLY SIX ACTIVE COACHES HAVE MORE WINS THAN ARKANSAS DAVE VAN HORN

Arkansas’ baseball coach, David Van Horn, maybe better known as DVH by Hog fans, in his 28 seasons overall, has hit the 1,100 win mark in Division 1 with the Razorbacks win over Arkansas State on Wednesday.



Van Horn is 1,100-568 for his career in the NCAA’s Division 1, its highest level. The highly decorated coach has both individual and team honors throughout his 34-year coaching resume beginning at Texarkana (Texas) Community College all the way through the present.



Before coming to Arkansas, he spent five seasons as the head coach at Nebraska and the three previous to that he was head coach at Northwestern State. DVH started his head coaching career at Central Missouri in 1994 where he won the 1994 Division II national title. Including his time at Central Missouri, Van Horn has 1,1151 career NCAA wins.

Van Horn is one of only three active head coaches in the SEC, along with Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin and Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco, with 750 or more wins at their current school.



Van Horn is also one of only eleven coaches in NCAA history to lead two programs to the College World Series.



Those 1,151 wins rank him at the 36​th most in NCAA history and sixth-most among active coaches. Only John Anderson at Minnesota, Keith Guttin at Missouri State, Danny Hall at Georgia Tech, Gary Gilmore at Coastal Carolina, and Elliott Avent at North Carolina State have reached the 1,100-win mark ahead of DVH at the Division 1 level.

Van Horn’s predecessor at Arkansas, coach Norm DeBriyn, has 1.161 career wins. If the Hogs can accumulate eleven more wins this season, it will allow Van Horn to pass his mentor. With 17 more regular-season games remaining, plus the SEC Tournament and very likely the NCAA Tournament, the chance that Van Horn will overtake DeBriyn are probable.



Congratulations are due to this fine head coach and his outstanding career.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...