Durham Special Counsel’s Office Says They’re Investigating DNC Server Hack #SethRich

According to emails obtained by The Federalist on Wednesday, the United States Department of Defense tasked the same Georgia Tech researcher in the middle of the Alfa Bank hoax with investigating the “origins” of the Democratic National Committee “hack” or leak as we like to word it.

The Durham Special counsel labeled this person as “Researcher-1” in court filings. Now his identity is confirmed by his attorney as Georgia Tech’s Manos Antonakakis.

Antonakakis first became known when Special Counsel John Durham indicted former Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann.

The one-count indictment charged the former Perkins Coie Attorney with lying to FBI General Counsel James Maker when Sussmann provided Baker with data and white papers pupoprting to show a secret communication network between Russian-based Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

When Durham charged Sussmann, the speaking indictment explained that tech executive Rodney Joffe first alerted Sussmann to data allegedly compiled by April Lorenzen that supposedly revealed a backdoor communication network between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

Joffe later allegedly asked two Georgia Tech researchers, Antonakakis and David Dagon, later identified as Researcher-2, to mine internet data for evidence establishing a Trump-Russia connection.

The following is from The Federalist:

According to the indictment, in mid-August, Antonakakis “queried internet data” maintained by Joffe’s tech company for the mail1.trump-email.com domain. The results from that search, however, showed no apparent connections between the Trump email and Russia, causing Antonakakis to tell Joffe that the results do “not make sense with the storyline you have.” Nonetheless, Joffe provided Antonakakis, Dagon, and Lorenzen a draft “white paper,” which presented a tale of an Alfa Bank-Trump secret communication channel, which the three then reviewed for Joffe.

Sussmann would later provide the Alfa Bank data and white papers to Baker, telling Baker that he was not acting on behalf of a client. The indictment alleged, however, that in reality Sussmann was acting on behalf of both the Clinton campaign and Joffe when he fed the FBI’s general counsel that Alfa Bank story.

While it has been known since Sussmann’s indictment dropped in September 2021 that the Georgia Tech researchers had allegedly reviewed the Alfa Bank data and one of the white papers Sussmann provided to the FBI, there was previously no known connection to the government’s investigation into the DNC hack. However, one email contained in a cache of documents obtained on March 9 from Georgia Tech pursuant to a Right-To-Know request reveals Antonakakis’ involvement in the investigation into the hack of the DNC.

A little more than a week after Antonakakis’s scheduled testimony before a Washington D.C. grand jury, the Georgia Tech researcher wrote to the university’s general counsel and other members of upper management to highlight areas of concern to discuss “after the dust settles.” In that email, Antonakakis launched a soliloquy that perfectly described the Russia-collusion hoax and the plot by anti-Trump politicians and the deep state intelligence and law enforcement communities to take down the president of the United States.

But to Antonakakis, the special counsel appointed to unravel this scandal was the bad guy, and he was the victim: “From where I stand, and for the first time in my life I felt that I am being investigated by law enforcement because of my ideas and the work I have done for the [U.S. government/Department of Defense],” Antonakakis wrote.

Carter Page, Felix Sater, and Michael Flynn could not be reached for comment.DNC H

You can read more from our friends at The Federalist.

