DUPED DEMS: Biden Administration ‘NOT Ending Family Detention’ at Border Despite Court Filing & Public Attacks, Senior ICE Official Says

Would you look at what we have here, the Democrat voters duped again by a Democrat President and establishment? Say it isn’t so!

“We are not ending family detention,” a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told NBC News. “We are not closing the family detention centers.”

Despite all of the comments from President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas condemning migrant family detentions in a recent court filing by their administration, that policy now won’t end.

A senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official says the agency will keep detaining families after all according to NBC News.

“ICE does maintain and continues to a system for family detention,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “We are not ending family detention. We are not closing the family detention centers.”

The official told NBC News that there are still more than 100 families in Karnes County Family Residential Center outside of San Antonio, and over 350 families in South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

Lawyers for the Biden Administration said that they are “in the process of transitioning to an under-72 hour family facility.”

However the ICE official said that’s not true and the agency has no plans to impose a 72-hour limit on detaining families and will continue to hold families until the 20-day court mandated legal limit.

