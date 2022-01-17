Duke Nukem aka Congressman Eric Swalwell Gets Conservative Radio Host Todd Starnes Suspended from Twitter

That’s right, McCarthy, I mean Congressman Eric Swalwell is at it again trying to silence free speech and those that do not agree with him.

If you remember back in 2019, Swalwell went after Patriots standing up to the second amendment by saying:

“And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

That’s right, he’s threatening Americans standing up for the Second Amendment with the government using nukes on them. That’s why I’ve forever nicknamed this clown ‘Duke Nukem.’

Now enter the picture our good friend and radio host Todd Starnes. Starnes is one of the last beaming hopes of light and truth in American radio as he’s national syndicated across hundreds of stations, as well as all across social media.

Apparently, Swalwell is blaming Starnes for saying the Synagogue hostage taker in Texas was from Afghanistan. That’s not what Starnes said at all, in fact he questioned the Biden administration for their horrific vetting of Afghani refugees being brought to the United States during one of the worst military collapses and debacles in our nations history.

For that, Swalwell went to social media, used his big tech friends, liberal trolls, and goons, and got Starnes suspended from Twitter.

In the past month our own Matt Couch, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Inventor of mRNA Dr. Robert Malone, Melissa Tate, and now Todd Starnes have been suspended or banned from Twitter for having opinions Twitter’s new CEO and his minions do not like or agree with.

Starnes put out a video about the suspension today, you can watch it below.

This is just another example of the cancel culture liberal mob silencing those that they disagree with. Thank God for platforms like Gettr, CloutHub, Telegram, Gab, MeWe, Parler, and coming soon, Truth Social!

