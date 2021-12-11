Duggar Sister Speaks Out for First Time on Brother’s Guilty Verdict in Child Pornography Case: ‘A Horrific Evil’

One of the most controversial families in reality TV has had some closure on an issue that’s been in the media and press for years, Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse material. Also known as child pornography.

On Friday for the first time, Josh’s younger sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo released a very lengthy statement, where she condemned her brother’s behavior and crimes as a “horrific evil.”

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” she wrote. “We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian.”

She urged her followers to have compassion for the victims and not to blame the Christian faith for Josh’s actions. Jinger prayed the jury for having the courage to make the decision to convict her older brother.

“Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude. We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable,” she continued. “This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.”

“We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged,” she concluded.

