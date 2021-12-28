Driver Plows Into Group of Children in Florida: Two Dead, 4 Injured as Monster Runs Them Over Getting Off School Bus (VIDEO)

A horrific story developing in Florida as at least two children were killed and four others were critically injured after a monster motorist in Wilton Manors, Florida plowed through then and did not stop. A massive manhunt is now underway.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News in Miami reports the children were exiting a school bus when the driver swerved, slammed into the kids, and then sped away.

The bodies of the two children were left covered in the street while investigators processed the scene, a reporter at WSVN said.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone, for families and for the first responders who responded to the scene,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said four other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one of whom was listed in critical condition. First responders said those hospitalized were ages 1, 2, 6 and 9.

“It’s just a horrible situation for the community, for the parents, for anyone who is involved,” Gollan said. “This is truly a horrific event.”

Powerline Rd Wilton Manors where 2 children are dead after a hit and run earlier today. This is a very busy road where people drive like lunatics all the time. pic.twitter.com/OqUzAncS2M — Chris Nelson (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2021

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...