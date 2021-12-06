Dr Vladimir Zelenko: Covid Is A BioWeapon, And We’re In World War III (VIDEO)

Dr Vladimir Zelenko has been on the forefront of doctors studying and investigating covid-19. His research has shown that what we are witnessing is a well-coordinated release of a bioweapon, among other things that are beyond alarming to the general public. In this detailed interview, he tells all below.

Covid-19 was not an accident. The supposed “vaccines” are more dangerous than the virus it’s claimed to treat. Both are being used by the powers-that-be for sinister reasons. These are all facts that would get someone labeled a conspiracy theorist. However, when these facts are true, we become conspiracy analysts.



Dr Vladimir Zelenko is a doctor who has been studying the data and science behind what he refers to as the bioweapon created in a lab known as covid-19. In fact, he was on the forefront off promoting HCQ and the initial Zelenko Protocol which saved countless lives in the early days of the coronavirus “pandemic”.



As a conspiracy analyst, he explains what he’s seen that leads him to believe that everything related to covid-19 is a calculated plot to usher in the New World Order. He cites the fact that this was developed in the Wuhan Lab through gain-of-function “research”, which Dr Zelenko explains is nothing more than taking a virus from an animal, giving it the additional function of being contracted by humans, and thus creating a bioweapon.



The men behind both the bioweapon and the poison death shot are stated depopulation proponents, including Bill Gates who publicly stated that he wants to lower the world’s population through the use of The Jab. I wanted to make sure that we didn’t gloss over this fact, so I flat-out asked Dr Zelenko what’s the purpose of these globalist elites wanting to depopulate the world? His answer goes beyond the state reasoning of “climate change.”



The reality is that these globalists are transhumanists that do not believe in any sort of after-life. They deny the existence of God and believe that their only life will be here on this earth. So they are doing everything they can to live as long as they can through the combination of machines and humanity, as well as gain as much power as possible.



So when we see the push for depopulation through things like the bioweapon of covid-19 and the poison death shot, this is exactly what is going on. Guys like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are working on replacing the manual labor force with robots, which is why they are pushing for universal basic income. As Dr Zelenko points out, this would enable the world leaders to easily identify who are no longer a benefit to society.



And if you think that the “vaccines” were rolled out to save lives, you couldn’t be more deceived. Dr Zelenko points out that the studies showed how deadly they were, but our own government and pharmaceutical companies covered it up and pushed them through anyway, knowing that it would kill people and destroy lives. At the same time, they banned safe and effective treatments like HCQ and Ivermectin.



On top of that, they told doctors not to treat those infected with covid until it’s time to go to the hospital. What other disease do we treat this way? Dr Zelenko points out that the best time to treat covid is early, during the first couple of days. By forcing doctors to wait until it gets bad ensures that more people will die. The powers-that-be know what they are doing, and this is clearly premeditated mass-murder.



We find ourselves in war of epic proportions. In reality, this is World War III. Instead of it being nation against nation, it’s the people vs the globalist elites. Instead of the war being fought with weapons and tanks, we are armed with the truth. Our job is to wake people up to what’s going on and simply no longer comply with their tyrannical mandates that are being implemented to kill off a significant portion of the population.



Stop complying with the illegal mandates. If your job is requiring you to get The Jab, refuse. If you lose your job, that truly does suck. However, it’s better than taking the poison death shot designed to destroy your life, if not outright kill you.



Everything is stacked against us. It’s going to be difficult to win this battle, however, with God anything is possible. We must wake people up to the truth of what’s really going on. Get as many people to listen to this interview with Dr Zelenko as possible. He documents every one of his claims, and he’s got the solution and antidote to both covid and the vax. Now it’s on us to understand the truth of what’s really going on and get the word out far and wide.

