Dr Syed Haider: The covid Bioweapon Has Been Upgraded by the mRNA Injections to Become More Dangerous and Deadly (VIDEO)

Covid-19 is not a naturally occurring virus that “jumped” from bats to humans by the Chinese in Wuhan eating bat soup in the street markets. That claim by Fauci & Co is actually a bit racist, when you think about it. Despite claims to the contrary by Anthony Fauci, the Mainstream Media and Big Tech, we know that covid was developed in the Wuhan Lab through gain-of-function research specifically as a bioweapon.

Additionally, we also know that it’s been reported that the mRNA vaccines for covid-19 were in development years before the plandemic even began. Clearly, this has been in the works for years.

Dr Syed Haider has been treating acute covid patients through the last two years. As he’s been studying this virus, he’s come to the conclusion that this is, indeed, a bioweapon. Not only is covid itself a bioweapon, but the supposed vaccine is not intended to protect you from the virus, but to actually amplify its effectiveness as a bioweapon.



During my interview with Dr Haider at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, he explained how the powers-that-be combined the virus with the vaxx to create a dangerous bioweapon:



Lot’s of parts of the pandemic were overblown. They wanted us to do a lot of things that we didn’t have to do. They forced vaccines on everyone, we didn’t need them. Forced lockdowns on us, didn’t help and harmed us. The mask mandates? Useless. In a lot of senses it was overblown.



They really hyped up the morbidity and mortality, the acute phase of covid that kills people. This virus was not designed to kill people fast. I mean, it kills some people fast and it harms some people and puts some people in the hospital. But that’s not the real goal and aim of the way this virus was designed.



The aim is to create a chronic disease, which we see now and know as “long covid,” that lasts for years, as far as we can tell so far. We did everything wrong. Everything we possibly could have done wrong, we did wrong.



The vaccines, or injections, that we created basically upgraded the bioweapon. The reason is that the lipid nanoparticles takes it to places that the natural virus would not go. It goes into your organs, it goes into your ovaries, it goes into your placenta of the baby and the mRNA was artificially strengthened so it lasts for weeks in our lymph nodes. You are kicking out spike proteins way longer than they expected.



His explanation of the sinister plan to combine the vax with the virus to create a super bioweapon should shock you to your core. We’ve been lied to time and time again from our supposed healthcare providers, scientists and government as to what’s really going on here.

For more information from Dr Syer Haider, please visit his website at http://drsyedhaider.com.

