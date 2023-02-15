Dr. Peter McCullough Says He ‘Wouldn’t Do Anything Different’ After Judge Vindicates Him on Covid-19

A district judge in Texas has vindicated world renowned Texas cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough on his outspoken criticisms of Covid-19 and the vaccine which is still in experimental stages regardless of what the lying mainstream media continues to spew.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit filed against him approximately two years ago by his former employer Baylor Scott and White Health Systems.

McCullough has fought against the Covid-19 vaccines and warned of the dangers about them which have now proven very true as time has gone on.

His employer and the media labeled him as a purveyor of Covid misinformation by his detractors, and he was sued by the health system two years ago for allegedly violating a separation agreement and bringing Baylor Scott and White Health System’s name into the media.

Associate Judge Tahira Khan Merrit of the Judicial District Court Dallas County dismissed the suit with prejudice.

“This is a strong victory for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data as it has emerged over the course of the pandemic crisis,” McCullough told The Daily Wire. “My analyses and conclusions have been accurate, consistent, and have always been my own, not those of any institution.”

Baylor Scott and White Health Systems told The Dallas Morning News in a written statement at the time of the filings that McCullough’s views don’t represent those of the health care provider.

“The lawsuit was filed to enforce this separation and avoid public confusion,” the statement said. “We take very seriously our responsibility to be a trusted source of medical information in the communities we serve.”

Representatives for the famous cardiologist asserted that McCullough never stated he was employed by the health system and that it was third parties who referenced the relationship.

“The lawsuit, in a sense, represented a form of intimidation and professional reprisal, and I feel vindicated by the dismissal,” McCullough said.

A spokesperson from Baylor Scott and White Health told The Daily Wire in an emailed statement that the health system takes “very seriously our responsibility to be a trusted source of information in the communities we serve.”

“Dr. McCullough is not an employee and has agreed to not represent himself as such,” the spokesperson said. “As a result, both parties mutually agreed in late January to dismiss all actions.”

McCullough participated in health system task forces, led research activities on COVID for the health system, and teamed with government officials throughout the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Prominent medical journals published peer-reviewed studies of McCullough’s early treatment and response to the COVID health crisis.

In response to his work, McCullough claims the health system decided not to renew his contract, which was “tantamount to termination” without reason or due process. Following the non-renewal, McCullough said he negotiated a settlement agreement that made way for the lawsuit.

“I’m glad it’s behind us,” he said. “The process was draining,” he continued, adding that he believes the lawsuit was designed to injure his professional career.

“Moreover, it was a message to other doctors to follow a narrative,” he said. “And that narrative is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for physicians in terms of a narrative that directs doctors not to treat patients early for COVID-19 and to continue to support and recommend emergency use authorized COVID-19 vaccination, despite mounting data that the vaccines have a very unfavorable safety profile.”

