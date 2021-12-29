WATCH: Dr. Peter Attia Discusses CVS Pharmacy Blocking Fluvoxamine for Treating Covid-19

Dr. Peter Attia discusses CVS Pharmacies going against doctors prescriptions and blocking Fluvoxamine for treating Covid-19.

It’s alarming that people are making preventative medicine political, instead of just allowing doctors to do what they do, and that’s help patients.

“A JAMA study published in November of last year suggested that it had enormous efficacy in treating covid. A more rigorous trial was published in JAMA last month. That study included about 1,500 subjects evenly split and randomized to either a placebo or 100 mg of fluvoxamine twice a day for ten days…

The results were so overwhelming that the study was stopped prematurely. It resulted in a 66% reduction in hospitalization and a 91% reduction in death… When you consider this study and the previous study it seems pretty clear to me that fluvoxamine is a no-brainer when you are talking about treating patients with covid.”

You can watch the full video below.

WATCH:

