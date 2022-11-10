Dr. Oz Conceded U.S. Senate Race to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called has officially conceded to Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

The Republican candidate called his opponent Fetterman to congratulate him on Wednesday.

Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello tweeted that Oz called Fetterman at 9:30 Wednesday morning to accept defeat. Calvello’s announcement came just seven minutes after the phone call took place.

This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede. — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022

It's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania," the lieutenant governor said late Tuesday night, after major news outlets began predicting the outcome of the race in his favor.

“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. Thank you,” he added.

