Dr. Mark Sherwood Warns That We’re Going to See Abortions INCREASE After Overturning Roe v Wade

Oklahoma Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Mark Sherwood is probably the most pro-life political candidate in America. Not only does he say that life begins at conception, but he argues that life actually begins BEFORE conception. Newsweek called him an extremist because of this position.

In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, he’s warning that our work is not done, it’s only beginning. In fact, he’s concerned that we are actually going to see an increase in abortions overall in America after the ruling.

In Blue states like California and New York, we can expect them to make abortion laws even more pro-baby murder up until, and sometimes after, birth. We’ll begin to see mothers travel from Red states to pro-abortion states to get their abortions. While it’s encouraging to see several states moving to stop abortions, Dr Sherwood is concerned that the nationwide number of baby murders are going to increase.

This simply means that we have our work cut out for us. No longer can we support candidates that are willing to compromise on this issue. As Dr. Sherwood so eloquently puts it, life begins BEFORE conception, and we have to protect that life from here on out.

Many will make exceptions for instances of rape or incest. In response to this claim, Dr Sherwood shares his life story of being born to a mother who was raped. As he explained, should his life not have been protected?

We have got a lot of work to do. Overturning Roe v Wade was a huge step in the right direction, but all that did was get the federal government out of protecting abortion as a constitutional right, which it is not. Now it’s in the hands of the fifty states. Now we have our next mission, and that’s to get as many states as possible to ban abortion once and for all.

