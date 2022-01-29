Dr. Mark Sherwood: Ivermectin Should NOT Be Your First Line Of Defense

Dr Mark Sherwood is a naturopathic doctor, a Republican candidate for Governor of Oklahoma and a featured speaker at the upcoming American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, he explains why Ivermectin should not be the first thing we run to in order to prevent or treat Covid-19.

When it comes to Covid-19, many that run in our conservative and “anti-vaxx” circles are propping up Ivermectin and HCQ as wonder drugs that are the only true alternative to Covid Jab. Now, I want to be clear… Ivermectin has its place and is extremely effective in fighting Covid-19. However, according to physician and candidate for governor of Oklahoma, Dr Mark Sherwood, Ivermectin is NOT what we should be running to first.



In my opinion, we are not having a pandemic of Covid-19. The pandemic is, in fact, an unhealthy population that does not take care of their bodies and have many self-imposed health issues and diseases that are the prime cause of deaths attributed to covid. The CDC confirms that the vast majority of deaths from covid have several co-morbidities. It’s clear that it’s attacking those with compromised immune systems.



Dr Sherwood explained that living a healthier lifestyle and building up your immune system is the best thing you can do to protect from Covid-19 and beat it if you actually contract it. God gave us immune systems that are designed to defeat viruses and disease, sometimes with help from other aspects of His creation, such as vitamins and supplements. As Dr Sherwood explains in this interview on The Jeff Dornik Show, pharmaceutical drugs are designed to treat symptoms and should only be used if your body and natural treatments are ineffective.



During this interview, Dr Sherwood explained that he’s concerned with how much Ivermectin and HCQ are being promoted, even as a preventative measure and early treatment. The danger here is that people are using a prescription drug that is designed to treat symptoms when none are actually appearing. It’s also falsely giving Americans a sense of entitlement to go about their lives without building up their natural immunity and overall health, all because they believe they have a pill that will protect them.



He shares that God designed our bodies with purpose. We have an immune system for a reason. It’s to fight off viruses, germs and disease. In order to accomplish this, we must care for our bodies, as God commands us in the Bible. Only eat food that you would have seen in the Garden of Eden, such as fruits, vegetables and meat. Exercise. Sleep. Pretty straightforward concepts.



While Ivermectin has been shown to be effective in treating Covid-19, we should be careful to not fall into the Big Pharma trap of thinking that prescription drugs are the only way to protect ourselves from getting sick. The argument could be made that the anti-vaxx reliance on Ivermectin and HCQ as the first line of defense is the same kind of mentality that the left is using with the vaccines.



Now, obviously, Ivermectin and HCQ are actually effective and relatively safe drugs to use, if needed, while the “vaccine” is causing tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions. With that said, why continue to give Big Pharma your money when God’s already provided the answer?



Dr Sherwood also explained the problem with our healthcare system is the involvement of the federal government. As we noted, almost every state is taking money from the Fed to actively promote vaccines to their citizens. Many of the problems we’ve been hearing about in treating covid-19 in the hospitals are related to the standards and protocols set by the federal government and forced upon the hospitals as conditions of funding.



Additionally, as noted throughout the plandemic, hospitals were incentivized to misdiagnose patients and even deaths for financial gain. This has led to many being given wrong treatment for a sickness they didn’t actually have.



One of the things that Dr Sherwood explained he would do as governor of Oklahoma would be to tell the Federal Government that they won’t accept Federal money if there are strings attached. If they get cut off, so be it. He brings an Oklahoma First approach, applying Donald Trump’s mentality to the state level.



This is definitely a must-listen episode. It’s jam-packed with amazing information on how you can protect yourself, your family and your community. As you can clearly tell by this interview, Dr Mark Sherwood would make an amazing governor of Oklahoma, and I enthusiastically endorse him.



He’ll be speaking at the American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny on February 5th at the Iowa location. Some of the other speakers include Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Pastor Greg Locke, Mindy Robinson and JR Majewski. There are three live locations, and if you can get there, I highly encourage you to so.



Otherwise, you can catch the livestream. You will be equipped not just with information about Covid-19, but with actionable steps that you can take to end this medical tyranny once and for all.

