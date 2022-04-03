Dr. Judy Mikovitz Warns That God-Fearing People are Walking Right Into the Holocaust Slaughter Just Like in the 1930s

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.



Dr Judy Mikovitz has seen Anthony Fauci, Big Pharma and the powers-that-be up close, and personal. She’s seen just how corrupt they truly are. In fact, she was arrested, despite not committing a crime. Her constitutional rights were violated to keep her silent. She was put under a five year gag order to keep her from exposing what was truly going on with Fauci & Co. Now, she’s not holding back.



I had the opportunity to have her on The Jeff Dornik Show, and I really wanted to focus on a few specific issues: what is covid-19, how dangerous are the vaccines and how did they pull off the scam. That is all extremely important to understand, especially because Dr Mikovitz has seen this technology up close and understands the science behind it all. I strongly encourage you to listen to the entire episode for the details on what’s really going on with covid and the vaccines.



But the most important segment is towards the end, where I asked her, “What’s the point of this all?” Her answer was somewhat surprising, especially when compared to many of my other guests’ response to this question. However, it’s also an extremely wise answer that I’ll break down below. There’s multiple facets, and we’ll take each one separately.

“Yes, (this is about) genocide. But keep remembering the word liability, because all liability returns if you can make a vaccine safer.



“In 2011, when it was clear that blood supply had been contaminated, women had been infected with XRMVs and women got AIDS, this is what Tony Fauci did. He put the women in the “you’re crazy” and he let them keep giving blood and he destroyed their families and their brains.



“The end goal is to kill them all, that four or five percent, and cover it all up forever because you don’t have autopsies. All the data’s gone, theoretically. All the proof of what they did is gone.”



This is a huge allegation that Dr Mikovitz is making, but if anyone can make this claim authoritatively, it’s her. Essentially, one aspect of these vaccines and the rampant death is to wipe out the evidence of Tony Fauci infecting these women with XRMVs and giving them AIDS. If they die, the evidence of his crimes die with them.



Dr Mikovitz continued:



“And then you’ve got God out of our life, because these viruses change your brain, I guarantee you. It’s not easy to live with these viruses, and I live with them. I’ve got ‘em. We’ve got proof of what they were doing.



“They knew the vulnerable populations: the Blacks. Yes, old people need to die because you stole their money. It’s their whole drive it to a one world order and you become god. You take over our immune system and you become god.



“The goal is to get God out of our country, the United States of America. One nation under God with liberty and justice for all. That’s the goal.”



The next purpose for the covid-19 plandemic is to eliminate God from our society. Obviously, I’ve made the point time and time again that the goal of the Democrat Party is to eliminate God in America.



Their directly violation of our Constitutional Rights that are given to us by God Himself is a middle finger towards God, denying His very existence. Since we believe that our rights cannot be take away by government, the fact that they do so anyway is an attempt to deny the existence of God.



As Karen Kingston explained in yesterday’s episode, the globalist powers-that-be are also trying to replace God and become the god of this earth through hacking our bodies through transhumanism and taking away our free will. The only thing standing between these evil people and accomplishing their goals are God-fearing people, who they are coming for next.



“This is a war of principalities. This is a war against God-fearing people, and God-fearing people are walking right into the Holocaust slaughter like they did in the 1930s. This is just the continuation of the Holocaust.”



We were all taught in history class that Nazi Germany ended at the conclusion of World War II. Unfortunately, that is simply not the case. The Holocaust has returned, and we are witnessing the depopulation agenda rearing its ugly head again. And who is the target now? God-fearing people… Christians.



Dr Mikovitz warns that Christians are facing persecution on par with Nazi Germany’s Holocaust of the Jews in the 1930s. Since we have the Holy Spirit in our lives, the powers-that-be should not be able to control our thoughts and free will. That’s a danger to these globalists, since they want complete and utter control of every man, woman and child. Their solution is to wipe us out, and that’s what Dr Mikovitz is warning is coming.



We still have time to right the sinking ship. We have time to wake people up with the truth. It starts with refusing to comply with their tyrannical edicts and boldly proclaiming the truth to our brainwashed friends and family. Red-pill as many people as possible as quickly as possible.



We have only a limited time before the Holocaust is back targeting followers of Christ… It’s literally do or die time.



