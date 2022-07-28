Dr. Fauci’s Retirement Package Most Lucrative in Federal Government History

The bloated bureaucracy strikes again and it very well may be the ruin of our great nation. According to a nonprofit transparency group, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s estimated retirement pension will be over $400,000 per year, which according to Open The Books, will be more than the 400,000 annual salary than the President of the United States makes.

OpenTheBooks.com Founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News, “Dr. Fauci has been the highest-paid federal employee for years, and now we know that even in retirement his pay will be history-making.”

“With the flexibility to spend his days as he wishes, Fauci will rake in more than the leader of the free world earns in ayear. There’s seemingly no limit to the money taxpayers will have to send on him in perpetuity,” Andrzejewski added.

Open The Books explained that Today, Fauci earns a federal salary of $480,654 per year. However, by 2024, Fauci will likely be making $530,000 in salary, an increase of nearly $200,000 since 2014.

Therefore, we estimate that Fauci’s first year pension payout will exceed $414,000, more than the president’s salary.

In 2021, as a senior policy contributor at Forbes, Andrzejewski reported that Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee making $417,608 in 2019, the last available salary data at the time, and then earned $434,312 in2020. For both years, Fauci was the top-paid federal employee, out earning “the president, four-star generals, and roughly 4.3 million of his colleagues.”

Fauci’s salary then increased to $456,028 in 2021 and then jumped to $480,654 for 2022. We estimate he’ll make $504,686 in 2023 and $529,921 in 2024.

So, as published at Forbes in December of 2021, we estimated that Fauci’s pension would exceed $355,000 pe year, the most lucrative in federal history. But, Fauci didn’t retire and now the numbers go up and will be much larger.

Bureaucrats who have worked in government as long as Fauci are able to retire on the vast majority of the annual earnings.

The Office of Personnel Management calculates it by taking 80% of an average of the bureaucrat’s three highest-paid years of service, and also letting the worker cash in any unused sick leave.

Employees of Fauci’s tenure also get an additional 2% annuity payment every year. Using that formula, by 2025, we projected Fauci’s retirement package would be in excess of $414,000 per year, plus annual cost-of-living-increases.

JUST IN: Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term https://t.co/aBZFcHN4xG pic.twitter.com/jYRN40QumT — The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2022

