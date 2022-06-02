Dr Cal Beisner: The Left Is Being Forced To Unintentionally Admit They’re Wrong About Climate Change (VIDEO)

Dr Cal Beisner of the Cornwall Alliance joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss a recent New York Times interview with a world renowned climate change expert where they were forced to admit that we’ve been right about climate change the entire time.

Additionally, Dr Beisner breaks down the temperatures that the green activists are cherry picking to justify their global warming hoax, when in reality nothing could be further from the truth.

You do not want to miss this episode as we discuss climate change’s implications on the coastal regions, The Great Reset and what we can do to combat the constant barrage of climate change legislation.

For more information on Dr Cal Beisner or the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, please visit https://cornwallalliance.org.

Part of the agenda for the World Economic Forum to usher in The Great Reset is obviously pushing the climate change hoax. Another important aspect is tanking the dollar. This is why I’m encouraging everyone to buy gold and precious metals as a hedge against the hyper-inflation we are surely approaching. Go to https://ourgoldguy.com, fill out the form and let Ira know that Jeff Dornik sent you. This is the one investment the globalist elites don’t want you making… which is why it’s exactly what we should be doing.

