Dr. Cal Beisner: Climate Change Activists’ War Against Nitros Oxide Is A Threat To Our Global Food Supply [VIDEO INSIDE]

Dr Cal Beisner of the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the insanity of the climate change activists. If they succeed in winning their war against nitros oxide, we’re going to see famine and starvation unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime.

The reality is that the vast majority of the time, leftist activists in whatever field simply don’t look at the ramifications of what they are fighting for. They’ll one particular talking point about one tiny aspect of a bigger issue, and then they’ll fight tooth and nail to make sure that happens, no matter what the ramifications are.

This war on nitros oxide is one example of many. As Dr Beisner explained, half of the world’s population eats food using nitros oxide fertilizer. Yet, the activists are doing everything within their power to end this fertilizer, as they claim it causes global warming. However, what they fail to tell you is that it’s affects the earth’s temperature in such an insignificant amount that it’s simply not worth it when you weight the potential good vs harm.

The harm would be that they’d threaten half the globe’s food supply in exchange for hardly a blip in improvement when it comes to the earth’s temperature. So, while they’ll say that it’s a step in the right direction to combat climate change, the question remains: at what cost?

Is it worth it to improve the global temperatures by a tenth of a tenth of a degree if you wipe out half of the earth’s food supply?

It’s time we go back to weighing the risks against the reward. Sometimes doing something that helps in one area creates more harm in another.

For more information on Dr Cal Beisner and the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, please visit https://cornwallalliance.org.

