DOUBLE STANDARD: Psaki’s Tweet Demanding Transcripts of Trump’s Phone Calls Comes Back to Haunt Her

Isn’t it funny how everything the Democrats do always comes back to bite them in the ass America? Well this article is no different, it truly has happened yet again. It’s like Groundhog Day, and by now you’re probably not surprised.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t even see it coming, which makes this even more hilarious to watch unfold.

During her Wednesday press conference she was asked about Joe Bidens’ phone call with the Afghan leader.

“Well, I’m not going to get into private, diplomatic conversations or leaked transcripts of phone calls,” Psaki said. “But what I can reiterate for you is that we have stated many times that no one anticipated … that the Taliban would be able to take over the country as quickly as they did or that the Afghan National Security Forces would fold as quickly as they did.”

“So even the content of the reporting is consistent with what we’ve said many times publicly,” she continued. “I’ll also note something the president said in his press conference around the same time of this reported phone call: The Afghan government and leadership has to come together. They clearly have the capacity to sustain the government in place. The question is, will they generate the kind of cohesion to do it.”

However in 2019, the lovely Psaki was preaching a different tune about these White House phone calls.

In a tweet from 2019 the then-CNN contributor called for transparency in the early weeks of then President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which turned out to be a nothing burger. Of course that didn’t stop the radical Democrats in office from impeaching him in the Congress.

What did Psaki say about that call though?

“It is not just the call transcript. The whistleblower complaint would likely have more details. We need both. And not just the call,” Psaki wrote at the time.

It is not just the call transcript. The whistleblower complaint would likely have more details. We need both. And not just the call. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 24, 2019

So now she refuses to answer questions about Biden’s call with Ghani? Isn’t it hilarious how Democrats ALWAYS do EXACTLY what they accuse Conservatives of doing? I mean, they actually do it.

Psaki of course has nothing to say or comment about in regards to her double standards. I’m sure you are shocked America.

