Double Boosted and Vaxxed President Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19: White House Says He’s Experiencing ‘Very Mild Symptoms’

The President of the United States Joe Biden has apparently tested positive for Covid-19. Keep in mind Biden gave speech after speech how if you took the vaccines, you wouldn’t get Covid.

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations."



Today, Biden tested positive for covid.

The President who is 79-years-old and the oldest serving President in American history is double boosted and vaccinated, but at his age this could trigger concerns about his health given age.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that Biden is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy given to patients with Covid-19.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The White House shared a memorandum from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that said the president is experiencing a runny nose, fatigue, and an “occasional dry cough” that began on Wednesday evening. O’Connor said he recommended Biden starting on Paxlovid.

“The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” O’Connor wrote.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, said that she had tested negative Thursday morning in Detroit and would keep her full schedule in Michigan and Georgia where she is touring summer learning programs with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“She will continue following CDC guidance with masking and distancing,” LaRosa said in an email.

