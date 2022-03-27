DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY: Tired of the Negativity in America? So Are We!

Is anyone as tired of the negativity, fear mongering, lies, world in a state of chaos, nations in financial tailspins, viruses and vaccine nonsense, our government trying to take away our constitutional rights, and attempting to control our personal freedoms? I bet you are!



I know I am!



So, it’s time to Smile and Laugh, to Have Fun with each other, to be Good to each other, to Love and Help one another. In times like these, make sure you tell those you love that you love them on a regular basis. Give an extra hug, and extra kiss, send an extra text, or make an extra phone call. Things like this can go a long lone way in a cruel cruel world.



This will just make everyone happier to do this with each other, and stop letting all the Lies and Fears being told to you, to control your life. Don’t Believe It. God is good, and God is looking out for each and every one of us, believe that!



And Remember This: “God does not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind!” In 2022 there is going to be good for us, we are going to be spared, protected, and we are going to learn positive wonderful things we might have never known before.



For God is going to make a way where there seems to be no way! Yee Haw! And Hallelujah!!

So Don’t worry and “BE HAPPY!”

We decided to publish the lyrics and the video for “Don’t Worry Be Happy” because right now we all need a break from the negative rhetoric from both sides of the political aisle.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” is a song by American musician Bobby McFerrin released in 1988. It was the first a cappella song to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a position it held for two weeks. Originally released in conjunction with the film Cocktail, the song peaked at No. 1 on September 24, 1988,[3] displacing “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.[4]

Here’s a little song I wrote

You might want to sing it note for note

Don’t worry, be happy

In every life we have some trouble

But when you worry you make it double

Don’t worry, be happy

Don’t worry, be happy now



don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy



Ain’t got no place to lay your head

Somebody came and took your bed

Don’t worry, be happy

The landlord say your rent is late

He may have to litigate

Don’t worry, be happy



Oh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh don’t worry, be happy

Here I give you my phone number, when you worry, call me, I make you happy, don’t worry, be happy)

Don’t worry, be happy

Ain’t got no cash, ain’t got no style

Ain’t got no gal to make you smile

Don’t worry, be happy

‘Cause when you worry your face will frown

And that will bring everybody down

So don’t worry, be happy



Don’t worry, be happy now

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

Now there, is this song I wrote

I hope you learned note for note

Like good little children, don’t worry, be happy

Now listen to what I said, in your life expect some trouble

When you worry you make it double

But don’t worry, be happy, be happy now

don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

don’t worry, don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, don’t do it, be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) put a smile in your face

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t bring everybody down like this

don’t worry

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) it will soon pass, whatever it is

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy

(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) I’m not worried, I’m happy

