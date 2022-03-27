DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY: Tired of the Negativity in America? So Are We!

Is anyone as tired of the negativity, fear mongering, lies, world in a state of chaos, nations in financial tailspins, viruses and vaccine nonsense, our government trying to take away our constitutional rights, and attempting to control our personal freedoms? I bet you are!
I know I am!
So, it’s time to Smile and Laugh, to Have Fun with each other, to be Good to each other, to Love and Help one another. In times like these, make sure you tell those you love that you love them on a regular basis. Give an extra hug, and extra kiss, send an extra text, or make an extra phone call. Things like this can go a long lone way in a cruel cruel world.
This will just make everyone happier to do this with each other, and stop letting all the Lies and Fears being told to you, to control your life. Don’t Believe It. God is good, and God is looking out for each and every one of us, believe that!
And Remember This: “God does not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind!” In 2022 there is going to be good for us, we are going to be spared, protected, and we are going to learn positive wonderful things we might have never known before.
For God is going to make a way where there seems to be no way! Yee Haw! And Hallelujah!!
So Don’t worry and “BE HAPPY!”
We decided to publish the lyrics and the video for “Don’t Worry Be Happy” because right now we all need a break from the negative rhetoric from both sides of the political aisle.
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” is a song by American musician Bobby McFerrin released in 1988. It was the first a cappella song to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a position it held for two weeks. Originally released in conjunction with the film Cocktail, the song peaked at No. 1 on September 24, 1988,[3] displacing “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.[4]
Here’s a little song I wrote
You might want to sing it note for note
Don’t worry, be happy
In every life we have some trouble
But when you worry you make it double
Don’t worry, be happy
Don’t worry, be happy now
don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
Ain’t got no place to lay your head
Somebody came and took your bed
Don’t worry, be happy
The landlord say your rent is late
He may have to litigate
Don’t worry, be happy
Oh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh don’t worry, be happy
Here I give you my phone number, when you worry, call me, I make you happy, don’t worry, be happy)
Don’t worry, be happy
Ain’t got no cash, ain’t got no style
Ain’t got no gal to make you smile
Don’t worry, be happy
‘Cause when you worry your face will frown
And that will bring everybody down
So don’t worry, be happy
Don’t worry, be happy now
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
Now there, is this song I wrote
I hope you learned note for note
Like good little children, don’t worry, be happy
Now listen to what I said, in your life expect some trouble
When you worry you make it double
But don’t worry, be happy, be happy now
don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
don’t worry, don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, don’t do it, be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) put a smile in your face
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t bring everybody down like this
don’t worry
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) it will soon pass, whatever it is
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) don’t worry, be happy
(Ooh, ooh ooh ooh oo-ooh ooh oo-ooh) I’m not worried, I’m happy