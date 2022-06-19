Donald Trump’s Truth Social Bans Dr. Sherri Tenpenny… Here’s the Reason Why (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump launched Truth Social to supposedly combat censorship by Big Tech. Unfortunately, just like most of the other alternative social media platforms that have popped up, Truth is being weaponized to destroy the First Amendment.

Dr Sherri Tenpenny was permanently suspended yesterday from Trump’s Truth Social. I reached out to her team, who told me that they were not given any explanation except that Dr Tenpenny had violated their Terms of Service.

This morning I went through and read the Terms of Service, and could not find anything in there that could be used to justify permanently suspending the world’s most important anti-vaxx doctor.

However, I began thinking about the scenario and realized that there may be a logical explanation, although it’s not what most people want to hear.

President Donald Trump has been continually touting that the covid-19 “vaccine” is one of his greatest achievements as president. Every time he says that, I roll my eyes. He should know better by now, but he’s refusing to listen to the data and science.

This “vaccine” (or as I call it, The Poison Death Shot) is a bioweapon, which is injecting spike proteins laced with synthesized snake venom and nanoparticles that are placing Artificial Intelligence inside the bodies of victims, with its basis in Quantum Computing, which many believe is rooted in demonic forces. This is transhumanism playing out before our eyes, and Dr Tenpenny has been at the forefront at calling this out.

Thus, Trump’s team did not want to have Dr Tenpenny undermine his claim to be the man who saved the world by fast-tracking these deadly jabs. This, I presume, resulted in Dr T’s permanent suspension from Truth Social.

If this is the case, it shows that Donald Trump is NOT a principled Constitutional Conservative as many have been saying, but a pragmatic politician who trends to the right. He’s showing that he’d rather violate Dr Tenpenny’s freedom of speech than have his narrative undermined.

If this is true, what’s the difference between President Trump and the swamp he claims to want to drain? There would be zero difference.

As we head into 2024, if President Trump’s team does not fix this blatant censorship, I have serious questions about his principles and actual beliefs. Is he telling us he opposes censorship because he actually believes in the First Amendment, or was it only because he was censored? Only time will tell.

