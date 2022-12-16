Donald Trump’s NFT Collection Sells Out, Raising $4.45 Million

Trump’s “major announcement” of an NFL collection featuring himself was widely attacked on both sides of the political aisle, but the boss has yet again had the last laugh.

All 45,000 pieces sold in in 12 hours, selling out, proving once again that the former President knows what he’s doing.

Earlier in the week, Donald J. Trump teased a “major announcement” on Truth Social, the platform he took to after being banned from Twitter last year.

It’s amazing when you think about someone who has had his social media presence throttled and destroyed still has this kind of stroke, but he does.

The news turned out to be a disappointment to some, but Trump later in the day also announced his policies for his 2024 presidential campaign not long after the NFT announcement.

“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” he posted on Thursday. Trump never used the abbreviation “NFT” in the post, but that’s indeed what the “digital trading cards” are: 45,000 NFT’s on the Polygon blockchain, priced at $99 each.

The collections creators also received 10% for creating the NFT’s for Trump.

Former White House strategist and counselor to Trump, Steve Bannon, reacted to the announcement on his “War Room” podcast, saying “I can’t do this. I can’t do this anymore.”

“Whoever, what business partner, and anybody in the comms team, and anybody at Mar-a-Lago, and I love the folks down there, but we’re at war. They ought to be fired today,” Bannon said.

