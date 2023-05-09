Donald Trump Reacts to Jury’s Decision in E. Jean Carroll Case Against Him

In a verdict that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the country, the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll against the 45th President Donald Trump has concluded with Trump being found liable for battery and defamation. However, the jury did not find him liable for rape. In response to the decision, Trump called it yet another witch hunt against him.

The jury that came to this decision was composed of six men and three women, who deliberated for three hours before reaching their decision. It has been reported that E. Jean Carroll will receive $5 million in damages. This verdict is a significant blow to Trump, who has long been a target of the left-wing establishment and their media allies.

Responding to the decision, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Trump also complained that he was not allowed to speak or defend himself during the trial, despite being invited to testify publicly.

The case against Trump revolved around an alleged rape that Carroll claims took place in a dressing room in the lingerie department on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman on a Thursday evening in the spring of 1996. Despite Carroll coming forward with the allegation only in 2019, the prosecution brought forward two witnesses who claim that Carroll told them about the alleged rape shortly after it occurred.

Throughout the trial, Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” He maintained that the accusation was politically motivated and that Carroll was simply seeking to profit off of false claims. While he has been found liable for battery and defamation, Trump’s supporters remain convinced of his innocence.

This verdict is sure to have significant implications for Trump and his future political aspirations. Many are already speculating that this could be a major blow to his chances of running for president in 2024. However, Trump remains undeterred, vowing to appeal what he calls the “unconstitutional silencing” of him as a candidate.

Despite the outcome, the E. Jean Carroll case is just one example of the left’s ongoing crusade to destroy the legacy of Donald Trump. While Trump has been acquitted of numerous allegations in the past, this latest verdict will only embolden his opponents and fuel their hatred towards him. The battle between Trump and his enemies shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

