Donald Trump is Ready to Throwdown in a California Run-Off Election: Report

Days after Donald Trump appeared at a President’s Day weekend rally in Florida as he drove by a raucous throng of adoring supporters who came to celebrate his presidency there is word that the former president is about to go on the political offensive.

Bloomberg is reporting that Donald Trump may play a role in a potential California run-off election.

“Based upon my reporting, I have spoken with two sources close to former president Donald Trump who tell me he is carefully eyeing and weighing whether or not to inject some of the Trump political machine into a potential California governor run-off election,” Bloomberg reported.

“You’ll note that there are a couple of weeks left for the signatures to be gathered for the tally of a potential California governor recall election,” the report continued. “Governor Gavin Newsom has faced incredible, incredible criticism, not just from Democrats, but obviously from Republicans, as well.”

“If you are looking at California, that signature threshold will have to be reached by mid-March,” it went on. “And then following that, in about 60 to 80 days is when that recall election would come.”

As reported earlier, California is pushing for strict signature matching for the recall election petition signatures.

Donald Trump appears ready to poised to fight both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party from the outside, one day after blasting Mitch McConnell.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First” he continued.

This is breaking news. It will be reported as more information is forthcoming.

