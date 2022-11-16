Donald Trump Announces His Bid for the Presidency in 2024 in front of Top Supporters at Mar-a-Lago: Is The Third Time the Charm?

Former President Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States announced on Tuesday night that he will be running for President a third time.

The 45th President announced his White House campaign, launching an early start to his 2024 contest.

The announcement comes as Republicans underperformed in the midterms after a Red Wave turned into a Red Trickle.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump enters the race as a candidate who wants to yet again Make America Great Again as the Biden regime has destroyed America in less than two years. Record high inflation, gas prices, empty shelves, joblessness, and wars plague America and the world since Trump left office.

Trump who has been feuding with Ron DeSantis who hasn’t responded to three bombardments against him by the former President, finally responded today to Trump.

“At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis told reporters.

Trump’s decision paves the way for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to run for reelection despite concerns from some in his party over his age and low approval ratings. The two men were already the oldest presidential nominees ever when they ran in 2020. Trump, who is 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term in 2029. Biden, who is about to turn 80, would be 86.

If he is ultimately successful, Trump would be just the second U.S. president in history to serve two nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s wins in 1884 and 1892.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...