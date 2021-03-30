Donald J. Trump Launches “Official Website of the 45th President”

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump now have an official websites at 45Office.com

The new websites allow visitors to keep up with the President and the First Lady on events and happenings, bookings, and to even ask for personalized greetings.

The homepage of the website says it is “committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda. Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future. Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

You can visit the website at 45Office.com

