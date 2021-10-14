Donald J. Trump: It’s Time To ‘Take America Back’

Former President Donald Trump hosted yet another rally over the weekend, and the emphasis of the rally was to”Take America back!”

“Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” Trump said of the Democrats now in power. “We must send the radical left a message they will never forget.”

He spoke in Des Moines, Iowa, a key state for Republican primaries.

“You proved why Iowa should continue to vote first in the nation, that’s right. First in the nation,” he said, referring to his win in the state in the 2020 election. “As disastrous as the Biden administration has been, no one can blame the great state of Iowa, because boy, we did really — we did really good here.”

A week before the rally, the Des Moines Register showed the former President’s favorability at 53%, his highest ever in Iowa. Biden’s numbers continue to collapse.

Nonetheless, political observers say there are questions surrounding Trump’s ability to win over the key group in the middle; independents. Trump failed to win the 2020 election in large part due to his lack of support from Americans in the middle.

