Donald J. Trump Formally Opens ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida

Interesting developments late on Monday night as the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump has officially and formally opened The Office of the Former President in Florida.

According to the release “The Office is responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

You can read the full statement below.

Just as we told you, the people’s President isn’t going anywhere!

