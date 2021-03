The 45th President of the United States on late Friday evening made a statement about the special prosecutor John Durham.

The statement from the office of the 45th President reads as follows.

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

What are your thoughts America? What’s the President up to?

4.8 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...