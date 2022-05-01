Don Trump Jr. Preparing to Launch NEW Gun Rights Organization ‘The Second Amendment Task Force’

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. is set to launch a new gun rights organization to us as a weapon against the attempt by Democrats to crack down on America’s Second amendment rights.​

Trump, Jr. is calling the new advocacy group “The Second Amendment Task Force.” It is the first advocacy group that Trump, Jr. has launched and been directly involved with, Fox News reported. “The group plans to make a push in the upcoming midterm elections this year, especially in the voter registration sphere.”



When President Biden nominated David Chipman to lead the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Trump, Jr. was one of several high-profile Republicans who rallied in opposition of Chipman, helping to make Biden’s nominee an unsuccessful nominee.



Trump, Jr. credited that battle against Chipman as inspiring his decision to launch “The Second Amendment Task Force,” to fight against the Biden administrations nominees and Democrat legislative initiatives that could impinge on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.



“We had to make sure that the American people knew that what was going on, especially with Red State Democrats. If they are considering casting an anti-Second Amendment vote, we’re going to make sure they feel the pain. This new group will help us put more structure and resources around those efforts to make sure we’re as successful as we can be.”



According to the Daily Wire, Trump, Jr. said, “The group is focused on protecting Americans’ rights to defend themselves and that is encouraging to see people arm themselves who are living in Democrat-controlled cities that are plagued with violence.”

“We’re seeing record numbers of people, minorities, women, people from all walks of life, lawfully arming themselves,especially in Democrat-controlled cities were violence and crime is out of control.”



Trump, Jr. will serve as chairman of the Second Amendment Task Force and said in a separate statement to Fox, “The Second Amendment is the whole ballgame, it’s the freedom that protects all of our other freedoms.”



Trump, Jr. continued, “We’ve got to make sure every American citizen maintains their God-given constitutionally protected right to defend themselves and their family. That’s what the Second Amendment Task Force is all about.”



Adding, Trump Jr. said, “Unfortunately, the Biden administration and Democrats in congress are hellbent on eroding our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, whether it’s nominating radical gun-grabbers to senior positions in the executive branch or pushing anti-gun legislation. The Second amendment Task Force is entirely devoted to ensuring the Left is never successful in disarming American citizens.”

