DON TRUMP JR. AND KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE REPORTEDLY ENGAGED

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s secret is out of the bag after Guilfoyle sparked engagement rumors after she posted a picture on social media from a New Year’s Eve party showing her wearing a block form-fitted sequins gown along with a big diamond ring.



She captioned her post saying, “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”



When you see Guilfoyle’s engagement ring​ you will see that big doesn’t really describe it, as huge is a much better word when you see the approximate 8 carat diamond beauty.

A source close to the pair confirmed the two are not only engaged but have been for more than a year now, Page Six reported in a piece published Monday. “It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring,” a friend reported with the outlet.



New Year’s Eve is Don’s birthday and an insider reportedly shared with the Daily Mail they were engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020. And they have been together for almost four years and have been friends for 15 years.



“Don and Kimberly have kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a source added. “Both are focused on their children, as they have six between them, and their work.”



Dating rumors erupted in May of 2018,, not long after reports surfaced Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa had filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa share five kids together.



Guilfoyle was previously marred to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsome for four years from 2001 to 2006. The couple separated in 2005, with the divorce becoming final in 2006. She was also briefly married to Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009, with whom she shares a son.

Guilfoyle is 52 years old, while Trump Jr is 44 years old. It’s an interesting pairing to say the least.

