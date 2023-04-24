Don Lemon OUT at CNN as Network Terminates Mainstay Anchor After 17 Years

CNN Fired star anchor Don Lemon on Monday, in a wild Monday that has Tucker Carlson and Fox News parting ways from the #1 watched Cable Show, as well as Biden ousting Susan Rice from the White House, this has been a wild Monday America.

In a shocking turn of events, CNN has terminated anchor Don Lemon after 17 years with the network. Lemon, who has become well-known for his commentary on issues of race and social justice, expressed his shock and disappointment at not being informed directly by management.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said in a statement. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht issued a statement shortly after the news broke, thanking Lemon for his contributions to the network and wishing him well in his future endeavors. However, the reason for Lemon’s termination remains unknown, leaving many to speculate on what could have led to the network’s decision.

Lemon has been an integral part of CNN’s programming for nearly two decades, receiving several Emmy Awards for his work as a journalist and anchor. His outspoken commentary and reporting on current events, particularly those related to race and social justice, have garnered both praise and criticism.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Lemon, it’s certain that he will be missed by many of his colleagues and fans. As CNN continues to navigate the ever-changing landscape of news media, it remains to be seen how Lemon’s departure will impact the network’s programming and audience. Nevertheless, Lemon’s legacy at CNN will not soon be forgotten.

