Don Lemon Leads CNN to Lowest Morning Ratings in a Decade

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Don Lemon and his tenure at CNN, it did.

CNN demoted Lemon from primetime to morning televisions last fall, in hopes it would kill two birds with one stone. Moving around their primetime lineups and hosts to increase ratings, and perhaps adding a spark to their plummeting morning shows. It unfortunately did neither.

Since his demotion, Lemon has reportedly berated his co-hosts, and distressed his staffers.

He has also further tanked the networks already failing audience in the morning.

CNN has long failed to keep pace with its cable news competitor Fox News and MSNBC during the morning hours, but it hasn’t been this bad in quite some time.

The new revamped program with Lemon is the network’s lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, The Wrap reports.

“Since its Nov. 1, 2022 launch, “CNN This Morning” — hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — has drawn in the lowest viewership among adults 25-54, the key demographic for cable news, and the second-lowest total viewership among each iteration of the network’s morning programming since ‘New Day’ was launched in June 2013, according to Nielsen data,” the outlet comments.

Lemon has sunk the viewership to 16.2% compared to the most recent numbers of “New Day.”

Viewership has decreased 21% with the show’s first three months on air. Don Lemon is a failure as a broadcaster and anchor, and it shows.

CNN This Morning” draws fewer than 400,000 viewers a day.

The struggles of Lemon are sending a ripple effect through the entire network.

Last month as we reported at The DC Patriot, CNN had the lowest ratings week in 9 years.

