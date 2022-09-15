Don Lemon DEMOTED from Primetime for Low Ratings, Will Now ‘Co-Anchor’ New Morning Show on CNN

CNN has announced that it’s revamping its morning program with Don Lemon, shifting him out of his prime time slot to become a co-anchor. This is a nice way of saying, you’re demoted because your ratings absolutely suck Don.

Lamon will be joined by Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on anew show that will have a new name, replacing the failing “New Day” later this year.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” said CNN Chairman Chris Licht in announcing the new anchor plans. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry.”

The new team will replace anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar who will continue to handle “New Day” until the new program premieres.

According to CNN, both Berman and Keilar will be assigned new roles in the company.

Licht took over CNN and said revamping the morning show was a priority for him, if you believe that. That’s what they want you to believe of course. Licht apparently developed and was the brains behind the disaster that is “Morning Joe” for MSNBC with buffoons Joe Scarbrourgh and Mika Brzezinksi. He also set up “CBS This Morning” while he was at CBS.

Lemon has been the prime time anchor and host for 8 years at CNN with “Don Lemon Tonight” and is allegedly one of CNN’s most recognized personalities, even though the ratings show hardly anyone watches the network.

This move means that Licht will have two host slots to fill in his prime-time lineup, replace Lemon, and Chris Cuomo who was fired back in December for using his power at the network to help his disgruntled brother, the former Governor of New York.

Well, what do you think America, promotion or demotion?

