Dominion Voting System Sues My Pillow Founder Mike Lindell for $1.3 Billion for Defamation, Lindell Says He’s “Happy” They Sued Him

Dominion voting systems has now sued My Pillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell for $1.3 Billion in a lawsuit that claims defamation for his claims about the 2020 elections.

Discovery however is a two way street, but as most of you know, civil suits like this almost always never go to trial.

There has never been a time to support Mike Lindell now that we’ve ever seen. Use code HOPE77 and get a discount from us at The DC Patriot to support Mike Lindell.

Dominion claims that Mike Lindell’s information is false about their efforts to undermine the 2020 elections, Lindell says otherwise. However this will now be decided in a court of law.

Dominion is one of the country’s largest voting system vendors, serving 26 states in at least some capacity with voting or vote tabulating equipment.

The lawsuit is now the third filed by Dominion against Trump allies. The other two include Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell. Another foreign based voting company Smartmatic has sued Fox News and it’s hosts for claiming they were also involved in the fraud.

JUST IN – Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, for defamation.https://t.co/PnT01RHCvU pic.twitter.com/xpu0CL6MPs — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 22, 2021

Lindell, who has been suspended from Twitter, said he welcomed the lawsuit as a chance to make his case against the company.

“I am so happy today that they finally sued me,” he said in a phone interview.

“It gives me a voice, because none of you guys talk to me,” he said.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...