DOJ Planning Hundreds of New Jan 6 Prosecutions in Latest Court Filings

Federal prosecutors look to be eyeing more charges against more than 1,000 individuals who may have participated in the January 6, 2021 “insurrection” at the Capitol building.

The United States Attorney in Washington, D.C. sent a letter this week to the Chief Justice for DC’s federal court system stating that prosecutors overseen by US Attorney General Merrick Garland may bring between 700 and 1,200 new individuals into the justice system, according to Bloomberg News.

The insane and staggering figure represents approximately doubling the number of prosecutions sought in connection of the event where supporters of President Trump entered the Capitol, many who though they were being welcomed in.

The Justice Department’s argument is that they were attempting to disrupt proceedings to certify President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

The letter, written by US Attorney Matthew Graves, states that the Department of Justice expects to bring the additional cases forward in the coming months, saying it was “incredibly difficult” to predict future cases given the “nature and the complexity of the investigation.”

A spokesperson for the DOJ would not comment beyond official filings.

More than 1,000 individuals have been charged to date in an investigation that has now gone on well over two years during the global pandemic, and saw the federal court systems buckle under the cases.

500 of those charged plead guilty to obstruction of justice and disrupting an official proceedings in a government building.

The average sentence has been an alarming 18 months. Crowd estimates pegged attendance on January 6 of those in the Capitol between 2,000 and 5,000 persons.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently released 44,000 hours of never before seen footage that the January 6 Committee refused to release to the public to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, however the move looks to have backfired. Members of almost every media outlet and Democrats and RINO’s say the footage is now doctored, or edited, which is why the House Speaker should have just released it to the public.

