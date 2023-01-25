DOJ OUT OF CONTROL: Three Active Duty Marines Arrested for Taking Part in January 6 Events

We can’t stop 3 million illegal aliens from coming across the United States southern border, classified documents found at both Biden and Pence’s residences when they were Vice President’s, hundreds of billions of our tax payer dollars sent to the Ukraine, but let’s arrest some active duty marines for being in the Capitol on January 6, shall we?

Three active duty Marines were detained for their participation in the January 6 protests. Almost 1,000 people have been charged now in connection with the events on January 6 by the United States Department of Justice. Many of these people are veterans who served their country.

The young men were arrested as a result of an FBI investigation aided by Verizon and Facebook.

Corporal Micah Coomer and Sargents Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are active duty Marines accused of braking into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They are all facing multiple charges, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct. This is an absolute disgrace as dozens of news outlets have already reported that no one got into the Capitol without someone opening the magnetically locking doors from the inside and letting them in.

Now they’re going after active duty U.S. Marines. Absolute tyrants in our Department of Justice.

3 Active Duty Marines Arrested For Joining Jan. 6 Riot : https://t.co/prtiPcK1wP pic.twitter.com/nRLnA1VPwL — Top U.S. & World News🗽 (@USRealityCheck) January 21, 2023

Despite the fact that three men who have dedicated their lives to defending our country will now face charges, meanwhile January 6 provocateur Ray Epps remains free.

Epps texted a nephew that he orchestrated J6, and he is seen agitating the crowd and lifting a Trump sign over capitol police in several videos.

According to reports, one of the young men implied on social media that the 2020 election was rigged. This is a belief shared by a large number of Republicans and Democrats who have expressed concern about election integrity.

DC Draino recently made a post:

They kept saying it was the most safe and secure election in history and it turns out the DOJ never investigated any election fraud. So secure that no judge would review any of the evidence. So safe that anyone calling out the fraud was banned off social media. Tyranny is here.”

They kept saying it was the most “safe and secure election in history” and it turns out the DOJ never investigated any election fraud



So secure that no judge would review any of the evidence



So safe that anyone calling out the fraud was banned off social media



Tyranny is here — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 20, 2023

While federal investigators and judges have largely ignored claims of documented election fraud, FBI agents used surveillance camera footage and open-source materials to identify the young men who entered the Capitol from the crowd.

The men are accused of staying in the building for just over 50 minutes.

During a security clearance interview on June 22, Sgt. Abate reportedly stated that he entered the United States Capitol building with two friends and “walked around and tried not to get hit with tear gas.” He also allegedly decided to remain silent about his visit to the Capitol on January 6 after learning that the protests and events of the day were being portrayed negatively.

Many of those arrested on January 6 already have been imprisoned for nearly two years and have yet to face a trial.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised to release the footage from January 6, which has been kept secret for the past two years.

“I believe the American people should see everything that happened rather than a report written for political purposes,” he said. It is past time for the truth about what happened that day to be revealed, and for any American who suffered unfair treatment to be compensated for their suffering.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



