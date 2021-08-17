DoD REFUSES to Comment on Afghans Who Fell Off C-17 to Their Deaths

The Defense Department on Tuesday said that they have no answers on the video showing people falling from a C-17 Air Force plane trying to flee Kabul International Airport on Monday evacuating Americans and Afghans from the countries Capitol.

The response, “Obviously it’s difficult from 8,000 miles away to have perfect knowledge of what’s going on over there.”

You can’t make up the level of incompetence under the Biden administration.

Watch the full video below.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...