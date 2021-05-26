Doctors and Parents Sue HHS Over Covid-19 Vaccine Emergency Use in Children Under 16

As you may be well aware, children and young adults are rarely if ever effected by the Covid-19 virus. But that hasn’t stopped Democrats, the Media, and insane politicians into trying to force vaccinate children who have a 99.99997% chance of beating the virus with their own immune system, if they even get it at all.

A number of doctors and parent have sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its secretary, Xavier Becerra, in federal court, seeking to prevent the expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines from including children under 16 years old.

America’s Frontline Doctors — a nonprofit organization — and parents filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on May 19, saying “every plaintiff with children or patients in the target age group stands to be immediately and irreparably harmed by the extension.”

The motion is against HHS and its relevant subagencies and personnel, including but not limited to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Becerra, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and the HHS Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

“We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action,” Dr. Angelina Farella, pediatric medical director for America’s Frontline Doctors, said in a statement. “The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still talking about giving this to our kids.”

According to the CDC’s own medical and scientific records and data, in the last four months, more than 4,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 vaccines were reported as opposed to 1,500 total deaths in the previous ten years for all vaccines, the powerful statement pointed out.

Dr. Farella said that children are at statistically zero risk for COVID-19. The data shows that the survivability rate for COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 is 99.997 percent.

“There is no public interest in subjecting children to an inoculation program, in order to protect them from a disease that simply does not threaten them,” said the plaintiffs’ leading attorney Lowell H. Becraft. “Children are inherently incapable of providing informed consent. Neither the children, nor their parents, can possibly give informed consent to these vaccines, since the DHHS Secretary has failed to make … even the minimum statutory disclosures regarding risks and alternative treatments.”

The crooked FDA expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12 on May 10, saying the vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens.

Two days later, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which offers assistance to the CDC, voted unanimously to approve the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 12 to 15.

“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at the time.

This is absolutely criminal America, and it cannot be allowed. This is untested, and tests for vaccines for children take years, not a few months, like 4-7 years.

Pfizer further announced at the time that it’s been evaluating the safety and efficacy of its vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age.

“We all would like to put COVID-19 behind us, but we must be responsible about it as physicians, parents, and as a nation. People are being misled here and we need to ensure that we don’t rob our children of their future because of a rush to administer a vaccine that has not been fully tested and approved,” Dr. Teryn Clarke, Executive Communications Director for America’s Frontline Doctors, said in the statement.

You can read more on this subject from our friends at The Epoch Times.

