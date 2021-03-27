Disturbing Photos Show Migrants in Overcrowded Texas Border Patrol Facility, Biden Administration Bans Journalists From Entry

New photos released this week from several media outlets show overcrowded and uncomfortable conditions inside the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities where illegal immigrants are being held for processing in Donna, Texas.

These leaked photos are of migrants, many of them children, and can be seen as they are crowded into the makeshift quarters as growing numbers of migrants are continuing to flood across Americas southwest border.

Some of the photos provided to Axios by Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar, who recently visited a children’s shelter but did not tour this particular facility and did not take the photos himself. He stated the images he provided were taken over the weekend and that more than 400 male minors were being held in one section that is meant for only 250 people.

The Biden White House is facing growing pressure over the conditions at the border, where the new president has promised to implement what he views as more humane policies than those seen during the Trump administration – although these pictures clearly indicate otherwise. The White House has maintained that it is keeping migrants safe via social distancing, but sleeping shoulder to shoulder cannot in any way be considered keeping a safe distance.

Moreover, U.S. policy states that children should not be held in custody for more than three days; right now, more than 2,000 of the children there have already passed the limit. As of Sunday morning, NBC News reports that there were 4,878 unaccompanied children in border patrol custody, 822 of whom had been there for longer than 10 days.

