Disney’s Strange World’ BOMBS at Box Office, Film Critic Says ‘Go Woke, Go Broke’

More not so good news for the world of Disney as they continue to get destroyed by the woke culture they’ve created. They recently fired their CEO and installed an old CEO from the past, showing just how broke the culture is with the mouse.

The new animated movie “Strange World” is grossly underperforming at the box office, and is estimated to lose $147 million.

The film also features the first openly LGBTQ+ teenaged Disney character, who discusses his crush in the movie. This alone turned off half of America or more.

Famed film critic and author Christian Toto said of the latest Disney film bombing at the box office: “Hollywood doesn’t fully grasp the ‘go woke, go broke’ mantra.”

“In some cases, parents are avoiding content with sexual conversations. Parents are [savvier] today. They use social media and get feedback on films from their peers either online or in person.”

“Strange World” is about the explorer family the Clades. In the pic, young Ethan talks to his grandfather about his same-sex crush on another boy. Toto added that there could be multiple reasons for the film’s poor performance, but noted that discussion of sexuality in a children’s movie “certainly didn’t help the film’s box office fortunes.”

The entertainment website Deadline reported on how “Strange World” made just $28 million globally over the long Thanksgiving weekend, showing that not just Americans are turned off by the shoving of the LGBTQ nonsense being shoved down their throats by the left and the media.

The following is from Deadline: progressive politics might not have allowed Disney to simply jettison what could be a subpar movie directly to streaming: “Had ‘Strange World’ gone straight to Disney+, it would be a PR nightmare for the studio, particularly in the wake of [former Disney CEO Bob] Chapek’s Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ quagmire.”

In regard to the possibility of a streaming-only release, Toto, the editor of Hollywood in Toto, theorized, “It’s possible, though, that progressive forces within and outside of Disney, Inc. would have raised a stink about the film’s final destination. Those voices may be few but they are loud.”

This past summer Disney debuted the film Lightyear and it featured a gay kiss, that film also underperformed, but didn’t have the same terrible results due to the massive size of the Toy Story franchise of films.

“Lightyear” voice star Chris Evans attacked those who might object to the movie’s lesbian kiss: “The real truth is those people are idiots.” He added, “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

However, Toto thinks that poor-performing movies might ultimately force a course correction for companies like Disney: “Hollywood doesn’t fully grasp the ‘go woke, go broke’ mantra, but some executives are getting the message. We’ve seen woke regrets at Netflix and Warner Bros… Disney may soon realize that woke isn’t a money-making position.”

As for what parents can do about all this, Toto concluded, “We have decades of wonderful, woke-free content for parents to consider. And, if money is tight, platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV offer a crush of older content with limited commercial breaks.” He pointed to the growth of streaming channels with traditional content.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

