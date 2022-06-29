WATCH! Disney’s New Show on Disney+ Has ‘Baymax’ Asking for Tampons, Features Trans Flag

As you know by now, Disney hasn’t just went woke, they’ve went bonkers when it comes to pushing LGTBQ nonsense and garbage to children, and it looks like the hits just keep on rolling as they are doubling down on the insanity and narrative they are trying to push off on young children.

We’re not sure how many of you saw Disney’s Turning Red (2022), but as a father, I was appalled that it was catered to children between 6 and 12, and it seemed like the characters were more into talking about periods and tampons. Looks like that trend is sadly set to continue with Disney.

One scene, specifically, features the line, “I have ibuprofen, Vitamin B, a hot water bottle, and pads.” While this dialogue is a little more graphic than what most are used to from Disney or Pixar, the film prides itself on being relatable as well as “real” to viewers who may be going through the same thing Mei, the main character, is going through.

Despite insulting quite a few folks and spawning a negative reaction from some audiences, the film was still considered a success. Disney in fact wishes it had been in theaters for a full release like Lightyear (2022) did.

However the backlash for the grooming of children and Disney is starting to get out of control, even for Disney. Discussions of puberty and feminine products don’t seem to be over, and why they are pushing this towards younger children is astonishing and mind numbing.

Baymax, the super popular character from Disney’s ‘Big Hero 6 (2014) movie has become somewhat of an icon to Disney fans. He’s odd compared to Mickey Mouse and Cinderella, but the inflatable caretaker has proved to be popular enough to get his own series on Disney+, which was released today called “Baymax!”

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained leaked video from Disney’s upcoming show “Baymax,” which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old. It’s all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.

Watch the insanity below, this is absolutely ridiculous folks.. It’s becoming harder and harder to not say “Cancel Disney” and keep it away from your children!

It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/y1ATnKCEce — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 28, 2022

It’s so absurd they even have a trans flag and trans man in the scene as Baymax is asking what tampons he should use. Absolutely insanity to be showing this to young children America!

What are your thoughts America? Have you had enough of Disney trying to push sexuality on your children yet?

