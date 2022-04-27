Disney’s Moral Values are ‘In the Gutter’, Franklin Graham Says

Franklin Graham is finally coming out against Disney after weeks of backlash as the company has fought the so called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that Governor Ron DeSantis instilled.

Now before we continue, let’s get some clarity. There’s not a thing in the bill that says the words “don’t say gay.” The bill stops public school teachers from being able to teach children in grades Kindergarten through Third grade about sex and transgenderism. Yes, that’s right, public school teachers and Disney are furious they can’t talk to 5 to 10 year olds about sex and being a tranny.

Now onto what the Reverend Franklin Graham said that he should have said weeks ago when all of this was going on and in the limelight even more so.

Franklin Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, called out Disney’s blatant attack on family values.

“The morals of the corporate leadership of Disney today are in the gutter, and they want to redefine family counter to God’s original design and flaunt sin,” Graham wrote in a now-viral Twitter. post.

“LGBTQ activists are using corporations to force their agenda on the public, and companies may want to take another look at what they are allowing to happen,” he added. “Disney has gone too far.”

Graham predicted that Disney will suffer significant backlash from parents as well as lawmakers.

“The people of Florida have revolted, and it’s going to cost Disney big time. Disney had a special tax status in the state which they benefited from in a huge way—but because they came out against the parents of Florida, the governor and legislators have revoked that status,” he said.

What has happened at Disney is moral failure, the renowned evangelist said.

“Walt Disney had a vision for wholesome family entertainment. He was committed to the family,” he said.

Walt Disney also funded Hitler pastor, but of course no one wants to tell you that. It’s a fascinating Google search if you have time patriots, we’re not wrong!

In the old days the predators drove around in white vans. Nowadays, they wear Mouse ears.

